https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2148B782-6442-4FCA-932F-82F5299E23C1.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-15 21:49:062021-11-15 21:49:06Photos: Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine covered in black on her demise anniversary
Photos: Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine covered in black on her demise anniversary
SHAFAQNA-
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!