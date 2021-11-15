Date :Monday, November 15th, 2021 | Time : 21:49 |ID: 238027 | Print

Photos: Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine covered in black on her demise anniversary

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Video: Lady Masoumeh's (S.A) holy shrine in days of Corona outbreak
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *