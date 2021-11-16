Date :Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 | Time : 09:05 |ID: 238063 | Print

Photos: Dar Al-Rahmah portico of Imam Reza’s (AS) shrine a reflection of pure Islamic-Iranian art

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: With an architecture copied from verandas of Goharshad Mosque, Dar Al-Rahmah portico is one of the most eye-catching porticos at Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine in terms of pure Islamic-Iranian architecture and fine arts.

A token of great cultural attraction, this portico is a place exclusive for hosting foreign pilgrims. It is now managed by the Deputy Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi, the body in charge of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

