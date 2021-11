https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/999.jpg 1000 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2021-11-16 07:55:30 2021-11-16 09:02:49 Photos:‌ Raining at Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS)