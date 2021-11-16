Scotland largest mosque installs solar energy panels

SHAFAQNA- Scotland’s largest mosque, the Glasgow Central Mosque, installed solar energy panels.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency as the COP26 continues in the city, the mosque’s General Secretary Irfan Rezzaq said the mosque is one of those selected in this environmentalist project and other iconic mosques include Masjid-i Haram, Masjid-i Al-Nabi, and Masjid-i Al-Aqsa. Rezzaq said they are “installing panels” in the mosque and this move will “reduce the energy consumption by 23%.”

Rezzaq said the Glasgow Central Mosque has already taken up some green projects, including changing all the light bulbs to LED bulbs, introducing a cycling club, and carpooling to reduce emissions. As well as increasing the overall energy efficiency, the new solar panels will “encourage the community” to think about energy saving, he said.