What are the effects of humbleness and arrogance on the human being?

SHAFAQNA – Humbleness is the best ethical virtue that whoever has it; Allah (SWT) will raise his/her status (rank), and whenever a person is arrogant, God will disgrace him/her. Islam teaches us that Allah (SWT) is with humble people, and not with arrogant ones. They (the arrogant ones) are popular with Satan and disliked by God; they pollute the earth and all the badness and evil stem from this (bad) character (of arrogance) while the earth is full of Divine Glory and Grace [1].

[1] Adab-e-Qadha Dar Islam, The Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Page 104.