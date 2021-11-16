What factors lead to the decline of a nation according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Now you witness that Divine Covenants and Rules are broken, but you do not get angry; but if your fathers’ treaties had been broken, you would have got angry. You were the people whom God’s Commands used to be sent to you in the first instance and then others used to be notified by you, and the effects of that returned to you. But you have surrendered your position to the oppressors, and given up the control of your affairs to strangers, and have given up Divine Affairs to those who act upon dubiety (disbelief) and are sunk in lusts [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah Sermon 106.