Karbala to host Imam Baqir (A.S) cultural conference

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The coordination committee of the 8th edition of the annual Imam Baqir (AS) cultural conference has invited researchers and experts to participate in the scholarly event.

The conference is slated to be held on February 2, 2022, under the slogan “Imam Baqir (AS); Brilliant Moon and Comprehensive Knowledge”, Al-Kafeel.net reported.

Member of the committee Aqeel Abdul Hussain al-Yaseri said the conference will be jointly organized by the intellectual and cultural affairs section and the religious affairs section of the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala.

It will be held on the occasion of Imam Baqir’s (AS) birth anniversary, he noted.

Al-Yaseri added that the Seerah of the fifth Imam (AS) is full of sublime human values and extensive knowledge.

He said the main focus of this year’s conference is the phenomenon of deviation at the time of Imam Baqir (AS) and the Imam’s role in countering it.

Moral deviation, economic deviation and intellectual deviation are themes of the event, he went on to say.

Those willing to take part in the conference can contact the following email address: conf@alameedcenter.iq.