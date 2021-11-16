Court sentenced Israeli man to life in prison for murdering his daughter who wanted to marry a Muslim

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: An Israeli court sentenced Monday a man to life in prison for stabbing to death his teenage daughter who he thought intended to marry a Muslim man in 2017. The Lod District Court also ordered the father, Sami Kara, to pay 258,000 shekels ($83,000) in compensation to the mother of his daughter Henriette.

Recounting the background to the homicide, the indictment said Henriette had told a relative that she intended to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim she had met. Word reached her father, who came to the apartment she had fled to out of fear for her life and stabbed her three times, killing her.

“By his acts, [Kara] trampled on the social value of the sanctity of life and cut short the life of a 17-year-old girl, his only daughter,” the indictment said. “He knocked on the door of his late daughter’s home, and she opened it to him, assuming her father would never use the opportunity to take her young life with a sharp object… It was a vile, cruel and criminal act.”

When questioned by police, the father denied he had murdered his daughter and for part of the time exercised his right to silence. Although no forensic evidence was found at the site of the killing, the court concluded that “the assorted evidence comes together to produce an overall picture that brings us to conclude that the defendant did commit the murder.”