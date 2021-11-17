Lebanese PM & Turkish FM meet in Beirut

SHAFAQNA- Najib Mikati, in a meeting with Çavuşoğlu in Beirut, praised Turkey’s support and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday during a welcoming for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Beirut, the Lebanese capital: “We appreciate Turkey for supporting Lebanon at all levels and for expressing interest in supporting the Lebanese health sector in Lebanon.”

During the meeting, Najib Mikati stressed the strength of Lebanese-Turkish relations and added: “Lebanon and Turkey have strong historical relations and we thank Turkey for its constant attention and support to all parts of Lebanon.”

He continued his speech by referring to the position of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has always been interested in Lebanese affairs and supporting the work of the government, and Erdogan’s readiness to use his friendship in international forums to support Lebanon’s position and help it get out of the crisis it is going through.

Çavuşoğlu also expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister and formally invited him to visit Turkey to discuss cooperation.

The Turkish Foreign Minister stressed the need to strengthen trade and tourism investments between the two countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English