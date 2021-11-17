Date :Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 | Time : 07:30 |ID: 238196 | Print

UN: 8.7 million Afghans face famine-like conditions

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations says nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan are either at risk of starvation-like conditions or struggling with acute food insecurity.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warned at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday that nearly 9 million people in Afghanistan were at risk of famine and more than 14 million others in the country are facing acute food insecurity.

“The World Food Program (UNFPA) has confirmed that 8.7 million people are at risk of famine in Afghanistan, and another 14.1 million are at risk of food insecurity,” Haq said.

The UN Under-Secretary-General also said that the World Food Program had warned that the conflict had displaced more than 600,000 people and had a significant impact on the delivery of humanitarian aid, adding that Afghanistan was facing a severe drought.

“In 2022, the World Food Program plans to increase its humanitarian assistance to meet the food needs of nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan, and the total cost for next year is estimated at about $ 2.5 billion,” Haq said.

