Jordanian students drop out of Bin Zayed University scholarship due to cooperation with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Students from the University of Jordan withdrew from a conference for a scholarship by an Emirati university to oppose the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime.

The Ahl al-Hama student organization at the University of Jordan announced the details in a statement.

The organization said in a statement: “Bin Zayed University of Artificial in UAE offered scholarships to the students of this university, but they later found out that Bin Zayed University cooperates with the Hebrew University in occupied Jerusalem, as well as the Weizmann Center for Studies in Israel. So they refused to receive the scholarship.”

