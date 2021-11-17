What is the ruling on wanting to return a stolen item to its owner who cannot be found? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about returning a stolen item to its owner.

Question: If a person has stolen an item and then regrets it and wants to return the item to its owner but does not have access to the owner; what is the ruling in this case?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If has lost hope of finding the owner, give it to the religious/devout poor (person) as Sadaqah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA