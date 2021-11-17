https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/6CCC6197-26DE-4ED7-ADA0-6FDBE09449E4.jpeg 451 640 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-17 09:45:242021-11-17 09:46:16What is the ruling on wanting to return a stolen item to its owner who cannot be found? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling on wanting to return a stolen item to its owner who cannot be found? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about returning a stolen item to its owner.
Question: If a person has stolen an item and then regrets it and wants to return the item to its owner but does not have access to the owner; what is the ruling in this case?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If has lost hope of finding the owner, give it to the religious/devout poor (person) as Sadaqah.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!