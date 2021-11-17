Date :Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 | Time : 09:45 |ID: 238210 | Print

What is the ruling on wanting to return a stolen item to its owner who cannot be found? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about returning a stolen item to its owner.

Question: If a person has stolen an item and then regrets it and wants to return the item to its owner but does not have access to the owner; what is the ruling in this case?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If has lost hope of finding the owner, give it to the religious/devout poor (person) as Sadaqah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *