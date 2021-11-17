What is the ruling on dealing with goods which are confiscated from smugglers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about dealing with goods which are confiscated from smugglers.

Question: What is the ruling on selling the goods which are confiscated from smugglers or goods that are kept in customs warehouses and sold with right prices to some people?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever a fully qualified Mojtahid (authority in Islamic Law) takes back (smuggled goods) from them (smugglers) as punishment (Ta’zir) and then sells it, there is no problem in buying them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA