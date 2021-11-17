Spanish translation of the English book on Lady Masumah (SA) published (photos)

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Sheikh Mohammad Ali Shomali announced that on the demise anniversary of Lady Masumah (SA), the daughter of 7th Shia Imam (AS), the Spanish translation of the English book on Lady Masumah is published.

Hujjatul-Islam Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali is a graduate of the Islamic Seminaries of Qom, Iran. After completing his BA and MA degrees in western philosophy at the University of Tehran, he earned his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Manchester. He is currently the Founding Director of the International Institute for Islamic Studies in Qom.