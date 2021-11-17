https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/169147213.jpg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-17 17:14:312021-11-17 17:19:18Grossi due in Tehran on November 22
Grossi due in Tehran on November 22
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Tehran on Monday (November 22), according to Iran’s Caretaker Envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Mohammadreza Ghayebi.
In his news conference two days ago, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh talked about an imminent visit to Tehran by the IAEA chief. He said that, during his visit to the Iranian capital, Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.
