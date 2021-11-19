UN adopts resolution on Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims

“The adoption of the Rohingya resolution, for the first time by consensus, demonstrates the international community’s strong resolve to end this crisis,” said Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations during the adoption of the resolution on Wednesday. The adoption of the resolution with a strong mandate will bring hope to the Rohingyas that they have not been forgotten, she said.

The primary focus of the resolution was the human rights situation of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, including in the context of the declaration of state of emergency on 01 February 2021.

It called upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis, fulfill its obligations under the bilateral agreements with Bangladesh, and cooperate fully with the Special Envoy of the Secretary General on Myanmar and all the human rights mechanisms of the UN, among others. It also called for renewal and effective implementation of the MoU between Myanmar and UNHCR and UNDP in an effort to create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, The Daily Star reported.

“Regrettably Myanmar’s failure to create conditions conducive for the voluntary, safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas, has created a protracted situation in Bangladesh” said Ambassador Fatima in her statement. She highlighted the growing desperation of the Rohingyas with no progress in repatriation that led to several security concerns and cause of instability for the entire region, according to The Business Standard. “This resolution should now serve as an impetus for real actions in achieving a durable solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis through their safe and dignified return to their homeland in Myanmar,” she added.