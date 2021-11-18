What did Prophet Yunus (AS) ask God to give him?

SHAFAQNA – It is reported that some people came to see the Prophet Yunus (AS) and he catered for them and he kept going in and out of his house and his wife used to bother and be rude to him. But Yunus (AS) said nothing. Those people were surprised and Yunus (AS) told them: Do not be surprised, because I asked God: Whatever punishment You want to give me in the hereafter, give it in this world. Allah (SWT) said: Your punishment is the daughter of such a person who will marry you. I married her and as you see I wait and tolerate [1].

[1] Ehya’e Olum-Ed-Deen,Vol. 2, Page 51.