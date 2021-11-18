Why duplicity is condemned in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) has declared any kind of duplicity (Riya) as inappropriate and ugly, and considered the result of such behaviour as destruction of good deeds as mentioned in Ayah 264 of Surah Al-Baqarah. It is also narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: All the good deeds are accepted by Allah (SWT) except deeds which are based on duplicity [1].

In another narration (Hadith), Imam Sadeq (AS) said: Allah (SWT) said: I am the best partner. So, o’ My (God’s) servant, do not associate anyone else in worship of God, otherwise I (God) do not accept all his/her deeds except the act which is purely carried out for Me (God) [2].

In another Hadith, Imam Sadeq (AS) said: Any kind of duplicity is Shirk (polytheism). Anyone who works just for the sake of people, his/her reward is with people; and whoever works (purely) for the sake of God, his/her reward is with Allah (SWT) [3].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 281.