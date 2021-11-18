Plans underway to facilitate access of people with disabilities to the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Officials of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina say there are plans underway to improve accessibility to the Mosque and offer more services to people with disabilities. The General Presidency of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque announced reviewing plans to facilitate access to the Mosque for people with disabilities, Al-Riyadh Daily reported.

This is part of the efforts to offer better services to pilgrims who have special conditions. Accordingly, Muhammad bin Ali Faqihi, an official with the Mosque, held a meeting with representatives of a host of NGOs and associations that specialize in serving people with disabilities in Medina, discussing different aspects of the required changes.

According to one of the plans discussed in the meeting, special areas will be built inside corridors of the Mosque for the disabled so that they can hold prayers and receive special services.