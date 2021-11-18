Photos: Celebration on “But Why Is the Hijab So Special?” held at Al-Hadi Institute of Dearborn in Michigan state

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Al-Hadi Institute in Dearborn of Michigan state in USA hosted the “But Why is the Hijab so Special?” workshop and celebration. Participants went through a lecture series with Sr. Sahar Jaber and worked through activities based off of the book. The program concluded with a Hijab ceremony celebrating the beginning of the girl’s hijab journey. The program included the Quran, Hijab speeches by the girls and speeches by Sheikh Usama Abdulghani and Sr. Sahar Jaber.