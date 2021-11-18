Palestinian prisoner Sami Al-Ammour dies in Israeli prison due to medical neglect

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office announced the martyrdom of Prisoner Sami Al-Ammour inside an Israeli occupation prison due to deliberate medical neglect. Today (18 Nov 2021), the Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed the martyrdom of Prisoner Sami Al-Ammour, from the city of Deir Al-Balah in Gaza, as a result of the policy of medical neglect inside Israeli prisons.

In a statement, the Prisoners Club confirmed that Al-Ammour was martyred inside the Israeli “Soroka” prison hospital. The statement added that the martyr has been detained in the Israeli occupation prisons since 2008, with a sentence of 19 years in prison. With his martyrdom, the number of martyrs of the Palestinian Captive Movement rises to 227. The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affair announced earlier the death of a Palestinian prisoner suffering from cancer after his release a few months ago.

The policy of neglect

In violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and others, the Israeli occupation pursues a policy of medical neglect against Palestinian prisoners who are continuously subjected to torment and maltreatment.

Behind the walls of the Israeli occupation prisons, Palestinians are always exposed to aggression and brutality under the Israeli occupation. As a result of neglect and abuse, some freed prisoners with forsaken medical cases are reported dead shortly after their release, and others are reported dead inside the prison.

The methods to weaken both the will and the body are a tragic duality practiced amidst an Israeli political and judicial system that legitimizes torture and psychological pressure against Palestinian and Arab prisoners.

The reported health status of prisoners proved that the Israeli occupation, specifically the Israeli Prison System (IPS), flagrantly violated many international treaties and covenants, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention.