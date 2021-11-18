Date :Thursday, November 18th, 2021 | Time : 21:58 |ID: 238381 | Print

Registration for one-day event “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies” +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Education Department Of World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities will hold an event called “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies”.

The event will be held with a special address by His Eminence Ayatullah Shaykh Ja’far Subhani and with a panel of distinguished Scholars and Reciters: Sayed Jalal Masoomi, Sayyed Munir al-Kabbaz, Shaykh Dr. Ali Al-Hakim, Shaykh Dr. Vinay Khetia, Dr. Mohammed Ali Ismail, Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala and Mulla Nazar Al Qatari.

Venue:

Northwood School, Pinner Rd, Northwood HA6 1QN
On Sunday, 28th November 2021
Registration at 9am (UK)

You can watch them LIVE in London on YouTube@WFKSIMC

Register Today:

https://lnk.worldfed.org/RegisterLiveEvent

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *