Northwood School, Pinner Rd, Northwood HA6 1QN
Registration for one-day event “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies” +Video
SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Education Department Of World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities will hold an event called “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies”.
The event will be held with a special address by His Eminence Ayatullah Shaykh Ja’far Subhani and with a panel of distinguished Scholars and Reciters: Sayed Jalal Masoomi, Sayyed Munir al-Kabbaz, Shaykh Dr. Ali Al-Hakim, Shaykh Dr. Vinay Khetia, Dr. Mohammed Ali Ismail, Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala and Mulla Nazar Al Qatari.
Venue:
On Sunday, 28th November 2021
Registration at 9am (UK)
You can watch them LIVE in London on YouTube@WFKSIMC
Register Today:
https://lnk.worldfed.org/RegisterLiveEvent
