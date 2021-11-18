Registration for one-day event “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies” +Video

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Education Department Of World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities will hold an event called “Shia Theology: Beliefs and Methodologies”.

The event will be held with a special address by His Eminence Ayatullah Shaykh Ja’far Subhani and with a panel of distinguished Scholars and Reciters: Sayed Jalal Masoomi, Sayyed Munir al-Kabbaz, Shaykh Dr. Ali Al-Hakim, Shaykh Dr. Vinay Khetia, Dr. Mohammed Ali Ismail, Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala and Mulla Nazar Al Qatari.

Venue:

Northwood School, Pinner Rd, Northwood HA6 1QN

On Sunday, 28th November 2021

Registration at 9am (UK)

You can watch them LIVE in London on YouTube@WFKSIMC

Register Today:

https://lnk.worldfed.org/RegisterLiveEvent