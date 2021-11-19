Registration for 2nd Online Webinar: “Vistas to the East “

Ayatollah Abolghasem Alidoust (Qom Seminary, Iran)

A senior Iranian cleric and legal scholar and professor of Fiqh at the Research Institute for Islamic Culture and Thought. He is a recipient of the Iranian Book of the Year Award for his book entitled Fiqh and Maslaha.

Prof. Abdullahi Ahmed An-Na’im (Emory University, USA)

An internationally recognized scholar of Islam and human rights, Prof. An-Na’im teaches courses in international law, comparative law, human rights, and Islamic law. He is the author of Islam and the Secular State (Harvard University Press, 2008)

The event is free but registration is mandatory.