What is the ruling if during Asr or Isha Salaat a worshiper realises that Dhuhr or Maqrib Salaat has not been performed? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the duty of the worshiper who forgets to perform Salaat/Salaah.

Question: What is the duty of the worshiper who during Asr or Isha Salaat realises that Dhuhr or Maqrib Salaat has not been performed?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If before the end time for Asr or Isha Salaat realises that has not performed Dhuhr or Maqrib Salaat, it is Wajib to change the intention (Niyyah) to Dhuhr or Maqrib Salaat. Of course it is necessary that in Isha Salaat the worshiper has not reached the fourth Rok’at.

Source: leader.ir