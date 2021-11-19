What is the true description of this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: How can I describe the abode of the world which the beginning of it, is difficulty and hardship, and the end of it, is destruction? There is accountability for the Halal of this world, and punishment for its Haram. The one, who gets wealthy, is deceived and the one, who is needy, is grieved; and the one, who endeavours for the world, does not reach it, and it (the world) comes to the one who abandons it. The one, who looks at it (the world) with insight, makes him/her aware, and the one who gaze at it, makes him/her blind-hearted (without insight) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 82.