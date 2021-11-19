Qatar: 115 papers submitted to ‘Language In the Holy Quran’ research competition

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: As many as 115 papers have been submitted to a Quranic research competition organized by the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) in Qatar. The institution announced that researchers from Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Lebanon, Persian Gulf Arab states and non-Arab countries have sent their papers to the secretariat of the contest.

Those willing to take part had until November 13 to submit their research works. Winners will be announced by Katara at the end of December. Cash prizes worth $60,000 are up for grabs for three top winners. Selected papers will also be published in a scholarly journal.

Named ‘Language In the Holy Quran’, the research competition has three main areas of focus, namely the Quranic language and style as well as its secrets; aesthetics of semantics and context in Quranic text; and the aesthetics of pictorial and narrative performance in the Quran.

The contest, held as part of events marking Doha as the Capital of Islamic Culture 2021, aims to support and enhance the status of the Quranic studies in the reality of contemporary Islamic culture. It seeks to push for more research into the Holy Quran using modern methodologies and methodological tools.