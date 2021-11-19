Bahrain: Religious leaders & martyrs’ families show solidarity with Al-Singace who is on hunger strike in prison

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: Religious leaders and families of martyrs paid a visit to family of detainee Abduljalil Al-Singace, who has been on hunger strike for more than 130 days, to express solidarity with him.

Head of the (Dissolved) Ulama Islamic Council, Seyyed Majeed Al-Mashaal, said that the Al-Singace sincerely stood with the demands of his people and bore burdens and sufferings.

Meanwhile, Head of Shari’a Committee of the Ulama Islamic Council, Sheikh Fadel Al-Zaki , said “Dr. Al-Singace raised the just demands of these people. His place should be in fields of giving and working, not prison.”

Families of the martyrs expressed their support for Al-Singace and demanded his immediate release. Prison authorities had confiscated research prepared by Al-Singace and refused to return it to him, which prompted him to go on a hunger strike.