Nigerian Scholar: Takfir is the main challenge to Islamic unity

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Nigerian scholar described the existence of Takfiri currents as the main challenge on the path of achieving Muslim unity. In an interview with IQNA, Sheikh Mohammad Saleh Al-Thani, the Secretary General of the Rasool Azam (PBUH) Foundation in Kano, Nigeria underlined the significance of unity in the Islamic world. He said those who invite Muslims to get united act very judiciously and prudently because discord in today’s world is the biggest threat to all Islamic denominations.

He added that fomenting disunity is among the priorities of the enemies and there is no way to counter the enemy plots other than promoting proximity among Islamic schools of thought. Sheikh Al-Thani referred to Ayah 46 of Surah Al-Anfal in the Holy Quran: “Obey Allah (SWT) and God’s Messenger and do not dispute with one another lest you should lose courage and your resolve weaken. Have patience; Allah (SWT) is with those who are patient”, and added that in this Ayah, God warns Muslims not to move toward disunity.

As for the grounds for strengthening Islamic unity, he said Muslims should focus on the common concepts among the Islamic schools of thought. Muslims, who constitute a quarter of the world’s population and possess great manpower and enormous economic and natural resources can use these assets as well as their intellectual and religious capacities to advance unity and overcome the enemies of unity.

The Nigerian cleric also cited Ayah 2 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “And cooperate in righteousness and warding off (evil), and do not cooperate in sinfulness and transgression. Have fear of Allah (SWT), for Allah (SWT) is Stern in retribution,” adding that the Quran invites all Muslims to cooperate and help one another.

He referred to the Seerah of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS), including Imam Ali (AS) and his cooperation with the Caliphs based on righteousness and warding off (evil), and said the Imams (AS) taught Muslims the best lesson in terms of Islamic unity.