Shia in Egypt under a sort of economic siege

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Shia Muslims are being discriminated against through a number of means that are causing the religious minority to be further marginalized. They face institutional and societal discrimination.

“We’re under a sort of economic siege, as many of us are forced to leave our jobs when it becomes known that we are Shias,” says Shia human rights activist Bahaa Anwar, head of the Fatimid Human Rights Centre, which works to support ethnic and religious minorities in Egypt.

“You have professors in universities who are not promoted as they should be because they are Shia; you have university graduates who can’t find decent jobs because of their faith,” Anwar asserts.

Shia have no right to establish official institutions or organizations that represent them, Al-monitor told.

In April 2015, a nursery in Sharkia province was shut down by the Ministry of Social Solidarity for allegedly attempting to teach preschoolers Shia beliefs and practices, news reports said, according to middle East Eye. Another Shia political organization was barred from registering as an official party in 2012, Rpl reported. Notably, the future does not look bright for the Shia community in Egypt.