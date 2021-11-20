The main point of Ayah 84 of Surah Al-Isra

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 84 of Surah Al-Isra, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Say: Everyone acts according to his/her character. Your God knows best who is better guided with regard to the Way.” Therefore, according to this holy Ayah, if anyone in their understanding of creation and the universe reach the conclusion that there is a Creator whose creation is carried out in a wise manner; and the Day of Resurrection as well as the accountability lie ahead, then his/her behaviour and the style of living will be based on this viewpoint which has become his resolution in life.