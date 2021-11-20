Reconstruction of oldest church in Mosul after being destroyed by ISIS+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- A number of Christian and Muslim clerics inaugurated the Mar Korkis Church in Mosul yesterday (Friday).

The church was destroyed and blown up by the ISIS terrorist group.

This church is the oldest Christian church in Mosul and is located in the north of the city.

Father Raed Adel, the head of Mosul’s churches, said: “Mar Korkis Church, after being destroyed by the ISIS terrorist group four years ago, rang its bells again today.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English