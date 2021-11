https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/3-15.jpg 1133 850 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2021-11-20 16:03:51 2021-11-20 17:55:41 Photos: Demise anniversary of Lady Masumah (SA) held at Imam Hussain (AS) Center of Montreal in Canada