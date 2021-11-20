Moscow: Russia has no plans to seize Afghanistan’s underground reserves

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, has stressed the country’s readiness to co-operate in trade projects with Afghanistan.

“Russia has no plans to seize Afghanistan’s wealth and underground resources. It may be in the interest of the Afghan people and the Afghan government one day, but we have no such goals,” Kabulov said yesterday evening.

Emphasizing the need to release Afghanistan’s blocked assets in the banks of Western countries, he said that if the process of blocking the country’s assets continues, the Afghan currency will fall.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English