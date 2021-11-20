Date :Saturday, November 20th, 2021 | Time : 18:45 |ID: 238536 | Print

U.S. Treasury’s Adeyemo discusses Afghanistan with Qatar

SHAFAQNA- U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and senior Qatari leaders this week discussed Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs.

Adeyemo also discussed equitable growth, the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and opportunities of virtual assets during his meetings with Prime Minster Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani and other senior government and economic leaders in Doha on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday, Reuters reported.

