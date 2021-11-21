When can a woman request divorce from the religious authority? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about when a woman can request divorce from the religious authority.

Question: When can a woman request divorce from the religious authority? Can a woman propose divorce from her permanent husband for bad behaviour or when he cannot fulfil her sexual needs in a way that there is a fear she will be looked at; and can she be divorced in such circumstances?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the husband avoids fulfilling his wife’s rights and if no conclusion is reached after the religious authority orders him to observe one of the two cases (divorce or good behaviour); the wife can ask for divorce from the religious authority. The cases when the woman can ask the religious authority for divorce are as follows:

When the husband does not pay for living expenses of his wife and also does not want to divorce her; and also if he is not able to pay the expenses as well as he does not want to divorce her. If the husband bothers his wife and do not treat her according to God’s Commands. Whenever the husband leaves his wife in uncertain situation as if she has no husband.

And if the husband cannot fulfil his wife’s sexual needs and there is a fear that she may fall into committing sin; even though according to Wajib precaution the husband has to fulfil her needs in any way possible or divorce her, nevertheless if he does not do so, it is better that the wife adopts patience.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA