West benefiting from Takfir, Wahhabism, Says Bahraini activist

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Bahraini political activist said the West, including Britain, have been using Takfir and Wahhabism for political gains.

In an interview with IQNA, Sheikh Ali al-Karbabadi said these are not religious groups but are political ones created by the world’s hegemonic powers.

He said arrogant regimes have used and benefited a lot from extremist groups like Takfiris and Wahhabis. The cleric noted that it can been seen clearly in a leaked British letter to former Saudi king Abdul Aziz Al Saudi.

The British say in this letter that they know Wahhabism is not a correct path but a deviated one but that they want to use it as a means to gain political interests, he added.

He said the US has confessed to having created groups like Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) and supporting them. According to al-Karbabadi, the hegemonic regime exploit the ignorance of members of these groups.

Noting that Takfiri groups have been used to distort the image of Islam, he stressed the need to present the true picture of the religion, which is based on human beings’ Fitra (nature), to the world.

