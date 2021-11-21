Date :Sunday, November 21st, 2021 | Time : 15:22 |ID: 238563 | Print

Photos: Delegation of Muslims from Europe and Africa visited Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A delegation of Muslims from Europe and Africa, chaired by the Al-Hadrat Al-Qadiriyah visited Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine in Najaf.

 

