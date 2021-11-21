Urdu translation of ‘History of Shiism’ published in India

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Urdu translation of the book “History of Shiism (from the beginning to the end of the Minor Occultation)” was published in India.

Written by Hojat-ol-Islam Gholam Hassan Moharrami, the book discusses stages of formation of Shia Islam, historical turning points, and its branches.

It has eight chapters, each expounding on Shiism from different dimensions.

The author says Shiism is the continuation of the Islam introduced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and led by the successors introduced to the Ummah by the last messenger of God.

Hojat-ol-Islam Sayed Naseem Riza Asif has translated the book into the Urdu language.

One thousand copies of the 353-page rendering have been published by the Printing Center of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly in cooperation with the Wilayat Publishing House.

Urdu is an Indo-Aryan language spoken chiefly in South Asia. It is the official national language and lingua franca of Pakistan.

In India, Urdu is an Eighth Schedule language whose status, function, and cultural heritage is recognized by the Constitution of India.