Attack against Muslim Schoolgirls reported in UK

A group of four women tried to rip the hijabs off two Muslim teenagers in a terrifying hate crime attack, police have said.

The shocking incident took place at around 7.40pm on October 14, when the girls, aged 14 and 13, were leaving a place of worship in Sheffield.

Police say they were approached by four unknown women, who assaulted them both by grabbing them and trying to remove their traditional Muslim dress and hijab .

The two girls suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Since the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, police officers say they have carried out extensive lines of enquiry and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after two girls were assaulted in Attercliffe.

“It is reported that at around 7:40pm on 14 October, the girls, aged 14 and 13, were leaving a place of worship in Staniforth Road when they were approached by four unknown women.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Do you know who might be involved?

“If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 988 of 14 October.”

A hate incident is defined as any in which the victim, or anyone else, thinks is based on someone’s prejudice towards them because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or because they are transgender.

It falls into three categories: physical assault, verbal abuse and incitement to hatred.