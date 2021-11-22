A Muslim’s novel from Sydney nominated for Australia’s Literary Award

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim teacher from Sydney has written a new novel, a book which has been nominated for one of Australia’s most prestigious literary awards.

“I wrote the book for the young boys and girls to feel like they are worth something, that they matter. That even though life can go by, and they think they’re not represented or that people don’t care about them, that there’s someone always keeping an eye out for them,” Rawah Arja told SBS News.

I wanted to give them a safe space to say ‘hey, you know, us Arab Muslims aren’t always the bad guys.’ And I wanted for them to read a story from someone who looked and sounded like them”, Aboutislam told.

The Lebanese-Muslim teacher was born and raised in Punchbowl in Sydney’s south-west. She spent ten years in classrooms across Western Sydney trying to encourage students to pick up a book and read.