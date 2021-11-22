https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/732EBFC4-0D78-48CB-85C8-2164D75A50C0.jpeg 416 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-22 08:56:432021-11-22 08:56:43IMF: Iraq's economic growth this year will be more than other Arab countries
IMF: Iraq’s economic growth this year will be more than other Arab countries
SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The International Monetary Fund confirmed that Iraq will reach a high growth rate in 2021 compared to the Gulf states.
The fund, expressing that this economic growth will be 3.6 percent, announced that the economic growth of the Arab Gulf and neighboring Iraqi countries will see heterogeneity.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English