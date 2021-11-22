What is the ruling if during Sijdah the worshiper realises that has forgotten to do Roku’a? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about forgetting Roku’a (bowing down) in Salaat/Salaah.

Question: If during Sijdah/Sajdah (prostration) the worshiper realises that has forgotten to do Roku’a; is the Salaat Batel (invalid)? And if the Salaat is not Batel; what is the duty of the worshiper?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If during first Sijdah or after it but before entering the second Sijdah remembers that has not done the Roku’a, must get up, and after standing up, do Roku’a, and after that, do two Sijdahs, and end the Salaat, (and for extra Sijdah, according to Mostahab precaution, after Salaat, do two Sahv Sijdahs).

Note: If without getting up and standing up, in that sitting position, tries to reach (changes) the position to the bending of Roku’a, Salaat is invalid (Batel).

Source: leader.ir