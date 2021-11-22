What is the benefit of avoiding anger?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day a man came to see the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), teach me; the Prophet (PBUH) said: Go and do not get angry. That man said: That is enough for me, and went back to his tribe. Suddenly a war broke out in his tribe and they started fighting each other. Observing the situation, that man also took up arms and stood in the line of the fighting men. Then he remembered what the Prophet (PBUH) told him: Do not get angry.

In that moment, he put aside his weapon and went to see the opposing side of his tribe and said: O’ people, I take responsibility for any harm or injury which may have been inflicted on you and I will pay for all that. When the opposing side heard his peaceful words, they said: We do not want any payment, keep that for yourself, although we deserve it more. Then they made peace and the hatred between two sides disappeared [1].

