Russia announces a meeting between Putin and Mahmoud Abbas

SHAFAQNA- Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the southwestern coastal city of Sochi on Tuesday.

Peskov told a news conference at the Kremlin that Mahmoud Abbas wanted to attend an international conference with Russian support in order to revive a political solution in Palestine.

“The resumption of the political process is to be discussed during this visit, and Moscow has always stated that it intends to hold a peace conference under the auspices of the UN Quartet,” he said.

