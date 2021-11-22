Russia announces a meeting between Putin and Mahmoud Abbas

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/49332A8D-9268-4FA6-8999-879D783150BC.jpeg 375 745 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-22 12:13:472021-11-22 12:13:47Russia announces a meeting between Putin and Mahmoud Abbas
SHAFAQNA- Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the southwestern coastal city of Sochi on Tuesday.
Peskov told a news conference at the Kremlin that Mahmoud Abbas wanted to attend an international conference with Russian support in order to revive a political solution in Palestine.
“The resumption of the political process is to be discussed during this visit, and Moscow has always stated that it intends to hold a peace conference under the auspices of the UN Quartet,” he said.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
