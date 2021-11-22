Iran’s President congratulates anniversary of Lebanon’s independence

SHAFAQNA- The president of Iran congratulated the Lebanese president on the independence anniversary of the country.

In a message to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi sincerely congratulated him and the resilient people of Lebanon on the anniversary of the Lebanese independence.

The President of Iran stated: “I hope that with your measures, the efforts of the officials and the efforts of the Lebanese people, we will see a stable, secure and growing country as in the past, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, will make any effort to expand bilateral relations for mutual benefit.”

The President pointed out: I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the honor and pride of the dear people of the Republic of Lebanon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English