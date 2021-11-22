Islamic center in NE Minneapolis vandalized

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Islamic center in Minneapolis was attacked on Sunday morning.

The Dar Al-Qalam Cultural Center in Northeast Minneapolis was vandalized Sunday morning when the security cameras were ripped off the walls.

Around 2:40 a.m., the center’s security camera footage shows a man removing the cameras and smashing them. He was there five minutes before fleeing.

Abdifatah Abdi, executive director of Al-Qalam Cultural Center says he believes this is the same person who broke into several cars at the center about a week ago.

Abdi also says that earlier this month someone broke into his car at the mosque and then went to his home. Authorities ask anyone with information about the vandalism to call the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking authorities to investigate the motive for the vandalism.