Iran stresses need for international support on Afghan refugee crisis

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belgium on Monday posted a video on Twitter explaining that about 300,000 Afghan refugees have immigrated to Iran since the Taliban came to power in Kabul.

“Hundreds of thousands more are supposed to arrive in the coming months and Iran needs tangible international support in front of a huge wave of asylum seekers,” it added.

The message stressed that the Afghan crisis is an international issue and not a regional one.

Since last August, thousands of Afghan refugees have fled the country due to war, instability, terrorism, and a dark future, and Iran has become an ideal destination because of its cultural, linguistic, and 900km shared border with Afghanistan.

Pointing to the UN report on the need for humanitarian help for half of Afghanistan’s population, the Embassy reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran needs tangible support from the international community to host asylum seekers and reach humanitarian goals.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Belgium Gholam-Hossein Dehghani stressed the need for Western states to take responsibility for the Afghan crisis and reemphasized that Iran has already taken all the measures it can.

It should be noted that 35,000 out of 4 million Afghans in Iran have been resettled in the camps and the rest live in urban areas alongside other Iranians, he added.

He noted that more equipment can be deployed at the border, but the amount of international support in this area is in no way sufficient for various challenges.

He said that no one in Iran forces immigrants to leave the country against their will, but it is not as if only Iran has behaved like this and others are deporting migrants.

If others expect states in the region to accept migrants and asylum seekers, they firstly must follow the optimal pattern of behavior, he underscored.