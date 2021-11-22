Bahrain: Ombudsman refuses to receive mothers of young hunger striker detainees

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The Ombudsman refused to receive mothers of young hunger striker detainees in Dry Dock Prison. In the morning, 10 families of hunger striker prisoners went to the Ombudsman to file complaints about losing contact with their children in the Dry Dock Prison since they went on hunger strike.

Human Rights Activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh said that “unfortunately the security guard was not allowed to receive them based on high orders.” Human rights activists question the government’s compliance with the Correctional Justice Act and credibility of its implementation.

Mother of one of the young political detainees in Bahrain said that the lives of 60 children, who are arrested over political background, have become in danger after they launched a hunger strike against the deteriorating health conditions and return of scabies and other skin diseases.

Through their hunger strike, detained children in Dry Dock Prison are trying to get more time in the yard to expose to sunlight as part of skin diseases prevention. However, the prison administration further harassed them and threatened them with more restrictions.