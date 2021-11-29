Islamic Economic system: Khums

SHAFAQNA | by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi*: If we consider Zakat as a religious tax in all monotheistic and even non-monotheistic religions, the framework of which has many differences in other religions and schools of thought, Khums should be considered as an established tax in Islam that has no history in other religions. In fact, Khums can be considered as a special type of Zakat that has a specific usage and originates from different sources and its uses are also different. The verse which shows the obligation of Khums in the Holy Quran is Verse 41 of Surah Al-Anfal, which determines the necessity of paying Khums and general examples of it, and leaves the interpretation and explanation of the details of the matter to the Infallibles (A.S) and says: “And know that anything you obtain of war booty – then indeed, for Allah is one fifth of it and for the Messenger and for [his] near relatives and the orphans, the needy, and the [stranded] traveler, if you have believed in Allah and in that which We sent down to Our Servant on the day of criterion [i.e., decisive encounter] – the day when the two armies met [at Badr]. And Allah, over all things, is competent.”

According to the interpretation of this verse by Shia jurists, the followings should be mentioned:

Firstly, according to the narrations and hadiths, paying Zakat to the family of the Prophet (PBUH) namely Sadat is forbidden but paying Khums to them has become lawful and obligatory. Imam Sadiq (A.S) has said in this regard: “Verily Allah, (and) there is no god but He, when prohibited Sadaqah for us, sent down Khums for us. So Sadaqah is prohibited for us, and Khums which is obligatory and an honour for us is lawful for us (the family of the Prophet).”

Secondly, the philosophy of separating Sadat from non-Sadat in the fund of paying the needs of deserving people is the importance of preserving the authenticity of the family of the Prophet (PBUH), because according to Surah Al-Kawthar, God says to the infidels who mocked Prophet (PBUH) because he did not have a son alive and told him that Muhammad (PBUH) would not have any descendants: “Indeed, We have granted you, [O Muhammad], al-Kawthar. So pray to your Lord and offer sacrifice [to Him alone]. Indeed, your enemy is the one cut off.”

Therefore, perhaps one of the indicators of reminding the continuity of the generation of the Prophet (PBUH) and maintaining respect for them, which is in fact respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), is paying Khums to help those in need.

Thirdly, in the hadiths of the infallibles, there are about 110 hadiths about Khums, in which, while emphasizing the obligation to pay khums, the following benefits are also mentioned:

Purity of generation, strengthening of religion, increase of sustenance, guarantee of paradise, atonement for sins, purity of property, service to religion and family and the family of the Prophet (PBUH) and so on.

In explaining the examples of this Verse, the jurists have divided the khums of property or income for which the payment of Khums is obligatory into six parts, three parts of which according to the above verse belong to God, the Messenger of God and his family, are paid to the Islamic government (Under the title of Imam’s share) to be used for that purpose, and the other three shares that are given to the orphans, the poor and the stranded from Sadat (Sadat’s share) are paid to the ruler of the Islamic government or the Religious Authority or his representatives so that can be used in its own place.

But for what property Khums should be paid?

According to Sunni jurists, who provide a superficial interpretation of the verse, it only includes war booty.

But according to Shia jurists, the word “booty” in the verse has a general meaning and anything that has a profit and interest can be called booty.

Therefore, according to the Shias and citing the hadiths of the Infallibles (A.S), the Khums is obligatory on the following seven things:

1- Profit or gain from earning.

2- Minerals.

3- Treasure trove.

4- Amalgamation of Halal wealth with Haraam.

5- Gems obtained from the sea diving.

6- War booty.

7- As commonly held, a land which a zimmi (a non-Muslim living under the protection of Islamic Government) purchases from a Muslim.

*Dr. Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. This article is written for Shafaqna French and translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English