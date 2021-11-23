What is the ruling on selling the human being’s sperm? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about selling the human being’s sperm.

Question: Considering that the human being’s sperm and consequently fetus/foetus (resulting from combination of couple’s sperm in laboratory) which potentially is human; can it be sold or bought or give it as a gift?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: (To give) Money to obtain sperm is allowed, there is no problem.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA