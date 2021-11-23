https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Ayat-Rouhani-1.jpg 275 184 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-23 09:23:122021-11-23 09:23:12What is the ruling on selling the human being’s sperm? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer
What is the ruling on selling the human being’s sperm? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about selling the human being’s sperm.
Question: Considering that the human being’s sperm and consequently fetus/foetus (resulting from combination of couple’s sperm in laboratory) which potentially is human; can it be sold or bought or give it as a gift?
The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: (To give) Money to obtain sperm is allowed, there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
